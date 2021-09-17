Motorola MH7020 Review: Why Would You Buy A Conventional WiFi Router Now?

A good Wi-Fi router is more essential in this work from home (WFH) era, than ever before. Your home broadband line may be fine but if the router that is supposed to give you Wi-Fi coverage and deliver the speed as you’d expect isn’t up to the mark, cue trouble. Zoom calls will disconnect. File downloads will be sluggish. And once work is done, Netflix may be a stuttering and buffering mess. Compounding the problem for Wi-Fi routers may be the complex designs of our homes, preventing the goodness of wireless internet from reaching the farther corners of home. You may not only need a good router at home, but maybe something that can be further built into a mesh system, for better coverage. Right on cue is the Motorola MH7020, a Wi-Fi router made by Minim, is ready to be a mesh system if you need that.

The Motorola MH7020 is the standalone package Mesh-Ready Wi-Fi Router, priced at Rs 7,999, but you can also buy this in options that include one satellite or two satellites. That would be MH7022 with one satellite added to the package (this is priced at Rs 13,999) and MH7023 if you need two satellites alongside (this costs Rs 19,999). Really large homes and indoor spaces would need the latter, and you may be in good hands with the router + satellite combo for most homes. What we are reviewing here is the standalone Motorola MH7020, to understand how the single unit setup works in terms of range and delivering speeds. the flexibility to add satellites later to extend the range of the home Wi-Fi network is a nice convenience to have.

As a standalone Wi-Fi router, the Motorola MH7020 is priced much lower than what you’d usually find from the more powerful Wi-Fi routers—and I’m talking of standard routers and not mesh systems. This being a tri-band router, it’d compete against the likes of the Netgear Orbi AC2200 (costs around Rs 12,999) and the Linksys Velop WHW0301 AC2200 mesh-ready router (this is priced around Rs 15,999). Do not expect the latest goodies such as Wi-Fi 6, but this is at par with the AC2200 spec sheet specification as the rivals. Since we are testing the single-unit setup here, and do not have access to a satellite to integrate into the Wi-Fi network, I cannot really claim how that would work in terms of range and how easy it is to set up and configure. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are well in place, with a dedicated channel for backhaul communications—that’s basically the router unit and the satellite unit talking to each other.

You will need to use the Moto Sync app to set up and manage the Motorola MH7020 router and mesh system. There is the unnecessary complication with the Moto Manage app also being available and offering similar functionality—but believe me when I say this, the Moto Sync app is significantly better, more stable and reliable. The user manual will direct you to Moto Manage, avoid that. I made that mistake, now you shouldn’t too. My Motorola MH7020 test unit was set up with the Moto Manage app, and now to switch to the Moto Sync app, has been nothing short of an absolute nightmare and a test of patience. Constant errors are the general rule, and it is nigh impossible to generate permissions that would allow me, the same user with the same account on both apps, to switch from the Moto Manage app to the Moto Sync app. The Moto Manage app also does not have the option to remove a unit from your account, till you set up another unit—now that is perplexing.

Like I said, I haven’t been able to set up a satellite unit, and any observations about that remain unavailable. On the router itself, you’ll get gigabit ethernet ports and that’s good news if you have a 1Gbps broadband line at home. Connecting this with the Airtel Xstream broadband router and detecting connection was quite seamless. The setup happened in a few minutes, including whatever security updates it needed to download at the time.

On paper, the Motorola MH7020 is ticking off the checklist for what you would need in a good Wi-Fi router for home. In Motorola and Minim’s parlance, you get features such as Range Boost, Power Boost as well as AnyBeam Wi-Fi Beamforming. Naming excitement and potential aside, the Motorola MH7020 does cover most apartment sizes rather well. I was surprised at how well the 5GHz Wi-Fi range persists even after passing through two brick walls and a thick wood door, something where the likes of the Linksys Velop VH0301 struggle in standalone mode.

On a 200Mbps broadband line, the Motorola MH7020 delivers around 210Mbps download and upload speeds on the 5GGHz network 5 feet away and around 160Mbps speeds one wall away. Yet at this stage, some devices such as smart TVs will push towards the 2.4GHz band for better range, which may result in slightly slower speed readings. But it is two walls away that the Motorola MH7020 performance drops drastically—this is where the 2.4GHz band delivers around 30Mbps download speed and the 5GHz band (some devices will find it, most won’t) gets around 65Mbps speeds. it is slightly slower in the second and third distance tests than the Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD router, but then again, also costs half as much.

What the Motorola MH7020 doesn’t have is a Quality of Service (QoS) setting, something that may have come in handy if you have multiple devices with heavy data traffic on your network, and your broadband line needs some nudging to get the best out of. Hopefully that’ll be added as a feature in a subsequent software update. What helps for the time being is the Intelligent Band Steering which tries to reduce the load on Wi-Fi bands by switching devices depending on congestion and usage.

With malware being a fairly aggressive threat, particularly if you have smart home devices connected to the network, the Motorola MH7020 does have a solution that’s integrated within the protection mechanisms. The router intelligently scans the traffic on the network for any hints of unsual activity or traces of malware impacting any specific device, and can alert you to lock down that specific offending device—I didn’t get any malware alerts for any connected devices in the time I was testing the router, but you can always open the Moto Sync app > Network > Security Center to see the status of the malware monitoring.

The Motorola MH7020 also takes advantage of a very detailed set of parental controls, including the ability to restrict internet access on devices connected to the Wi-Fi, block adult content on search engines and also turn off Wi-Fi access at certain times of the day—that may be a good way to wean children off of Netflix and towards their homework. The one gripe I have with the Moto Manage and Moto Sync apps is the integrated speed test option—this is inaccurate and what could have been a perfect barometer for the exact speed on wired route, is lost. Linksys and Netgear’s companion apps for Wi-Fi routers do these speed tests with much more accuracy.

The Last Word: The Versatile Motorola MH7020 Is Surprisingly Good

At a time when Wi-Fi routers are as essential in your homes as a laptop and a good broadband connection, the Motorola MH7020 does come across as a really interesting option. It has a definite price advantage over standard Wi-Fi routers and also over Mesh systems in their single unit avatar. And there is the definite performance upgrade as well as the flexibility of being a mesh, something that routers which would otherwise cost as much, don’t have. The Motorola MH7020, with all the effort from Minim, is a genuinely competent effort with absolutely no glaring omissions on the features list. In fact, the malware detection feature as well as detailed parental controls are genuinely useful. Performance is good with high speed broadband connections and the range again trumps most of its rivals. Instead of spending around Rs 8,000 on a conventional Wi-Fi router, why would you not buy this instead—and maybe add a satellite later at some point to further expand the internet coverage inside your home. a Wi-Fi router that bundles genuine value thanks to the price tag, and isn’t really compromising on the experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here