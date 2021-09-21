Motorola Moto E40 Tipped To Come With 90Hz Display, 48-Megapixel Triple Camera & More

Motorola is rumoured to be gearing up for the launch of its Moto E40 smartphone, as some of its key specifications have been leaked online by noted tipster Evan Blass. This comes after the Motorola Moto E40 was spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core Unisoc SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, Blass has shared an image that shows the Moto E40 smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The image shared by Blass looks like a promotional image from Motorola.

While the image shared by Blass doesn’t show anything apart from the smartphone’s process, display, and camera specifications, the smartphone’s benchmark listing suggested earlier that it will come with Android 11 out of the box, and will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor, in line with the latest leak from Evan Blass. The earlier Geekbench listing also showed the Moto E4 coming with 4GB of RAM. Now, it is not known if this will be the only RAM offering or will Motorola launch multiple variants of the Moto E40 with more or lesser RAM. The Geekbench listing also said that the Moto E40 will come with 64GB of internal storage, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Motorola is also reported to launch two new products during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. These could be Motorola’s tablet - Moto Tab 8 and a Smart TV. The microsite for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2021 mentions a Motorola launch event for October 1, but it doesn’t specify what to expect during the launch.

