Motorola Moto E5 Plus Official Render Leaks Ahead of Launch
Evan Blass has posted a render of the Moto E5 Plus which reveals that while the upcoming handset does look like its predecessor, it comes with a new dual camera setup at the back.
Motorola Moto E5 Plus Official Render Leaks Ahead of Launch (image: Evan Blass)
Motorola is expected to launch the new generation of Moto E series, E5 Play, generic E5 and the top-end E5 Plus in coming months but most of the Motorola smartphones to be launched this year have already been leaked. This time Evan Blass has recently shared leaked photo of a device claimed to be the new budget Moto E5 Plus smartphone on Twitter.
According to the latest rumours, the device will sport a 5.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 (HD+) for an aspect ratio of 18:9. A quad-core CPU is said to be under the hood along with 3GB of RAM and 32/64GB of native storage, a massive 4,000mAh battery and run on Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo software. The fingerprint reader will no longer be seen on the front as was the case with the Moto E4 Plus. it looks like the upcoming Motorola smartphone might sport a dual camera setup along with LED flash.
The render also reveals the presence of the headphone jack on the top of the frame and a possible USB Type-C port on the bottom. The E5 Plus leaked render also carries the new ‘motorola’ branding on the bottom lip. Moreover, the device is expected to be launched after the mainstream G6 series debuts, sometime in April.
Moto E5 Plus cc: @JustHerrick pic.twitter.com/cAMiNPdmT7— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018
