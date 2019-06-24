Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module

The Moto E series, which belongs to Motorola's affordable smartphone range, will have a textured back panel, a new leak has revealed. The leak comes from reliable tipster Evan Blass, who has shared renders of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter.

The renders match an earlier leak and show the phone with a tall screen, thick bezels and a single rear camera along with a textured back, perhaps for better grip. It can also be seen having a 3.5mm audio jack.

While one can see the Motorola logo at the back of the device, it is unclear if it has the fingerprint reader embedded in it. The single rear camera is located on the top left corner accompanied by an LED flash. This is in sharp contrast to the large circular camera module at the center of last year's Moto E5 model.

Earlier leaks have hinted at a 5.45-inch display and that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC and may have a 2GB RAM and offer 32GB or 64GB internal storage, however, it is yet to be verified.

When it comes to the camera, the E6 may sport a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with the same aperture. There's no word as to when this phone will be unveiled, but the E6 is expected to release soon.