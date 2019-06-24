Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module

A new leak reveals that Motorola could soon launch the Moto E with an all-new design.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
A new leak reveals that Motorola could soon launch the Moto E with an all-new design.
Loading...

The Moto E series, which belongs to Motorola's affordable smartphone range, will have a textured back panel, a new leak has revealed. The leak comes from reliable tipster Evan Blass, who has shared renders of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter.

The renders match an earlier leak and show the phone with a tall screen, thick bezels and a single rear camera along with a textured back, perhaps for better grip. It can also be seen having a 3.5mm audio jack.

While one can see the Motorola logo at the back of the device, it is unclear if it has the fingerprint reader embedded in it. The single rear camera is located on the top left corner accompanied by an LED flash. This is in sharp contrast to the large circular camera module at the center of last year's Moto E5 model.

Earlier leaks have hinted at a 5.45-inch display and that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC and may have a 2GB RAM and offer 32GB or 64GB internal storage, however, it is yet to be verified.

When it comes to the camera, the E6 may sport a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with the same aperture. There's no word as to when this phone will be unveiled, but the E6 is expected to release soon.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram