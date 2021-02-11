Motorola Moto E6i Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Motorola has refreshed its Moto E6 smartphone lineup with the launch of the new Motorola Moto E6i. The new budget device is powered by a Unisoc Tiger SC9863A SoC and runs Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box. Other notable features of the Moto E6i include dual-rear cameras and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Motorola E6i is currently available in Brazil for BRL 1,099 (2GB + 32GB option) which is roughly Rs 15,000 in India. The smartphone is available in Titanium Gray and Pink colour finish via Motorola Brazil website. The Lenovo-owned company is yet to share its global availability details. Currently, Motorola sells the Moto E6s in India for Rs 7,999. Its successor, the Moto E7 Plus is available in the country at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option.

In terms of design, the newly launched Motorola Moto E6i looks similar to the Motorola Moto E6s with a waterdrop-style notch and pill-shaped rear camera module. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ with narrow bezels on the sides. Under the hood, the phone packs the Unisoc Tiger SC9863A chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 Go out of the box, which is a toned-down version of the regular Android 10. The Go edition of Android is limited to smartphones with entry-level specifications.

The dual rear camera setup on the Motorola Moto E6i includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calling. Other notable features on the smartphone include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Glonass, and 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned, the Moto phone packs a 3,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Motorola E6i weighs 160 grams and measures 8.5mm in thickness.