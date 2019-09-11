Motorola Moto E6s With Dual Camera, MediaTek Processor to Launch in India on September 16

Motorola is set to launch a new affordable smartphone in India on September 16 in collaboration with Flipkart. Though the smartphone maker has not yet revealed the name of the handset, Flipkart has spilled the beans by revealing that it will belong to the Moto E series and will be called the Moto E6s. The invite sent by Motorola just says that the new smartphone will be unveiled on September 16 at 12PM without giving any other details. The teaser page of the phone on Flipkart, however, gives away some of the phone’s key features and specifications, and after looking at them, it can be safely concluded that the Moto E6s is actually the rebadged Motorola E6 Plus for India which was launched at IFA 2019 last week.

Specifications mentioned on the Flipkart teaser page confirm that Moto E6s is the 4GB RAM variant of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone. It will have 64GB of inbuilt storage and a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Motorola India has also started teasing the phone on its official Twitter handle. The company has confirmed a dual rear camera setup on the Moto E6s, which should comprise a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

At the time of its IFA launch, it was announced that Moto E6 Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Hello P22 SoC and run on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It also features a 3,000mAh battery and a water-repellent nano-coating. The battery inside the Moto E6 Plus is removable and the phone will be available with dual-SIM options.

