Motorola Moto E7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Will Launch in India on February 19

Motorola has revealed that the company will refresh its budget Moto E-series in India this week with the new Moto E7 Power. Through a dedicated Flipkart microsite, the smartphone's key specifications are also out that include dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and storage option. We can notice the device's Blue and Red colour options and a fingerprint scanner at the back. As its name suggests, the Motorola Moto E7 Power will be a new addition to the Moto E7 family. The Lenovo-owned company had launched the Moto E7 Plus in India in September 2020.

The Flipkart page reveals that the Motorola Moto E7 Power will debut in India on February 19 at 12 PM (noon). As expected, the phone's sale will take place via the e-commerce site. The Moto E7 Power will pack a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display and will run on an octa-core processor. Although the exact name of the chipset hasn't been revealed yet by the online marketplace, it is likely to be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC — as per a recent Geekbench listing. Other features of the smartphone include 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Lenovo-owned company might bring more storage options.

The images reveal the phone's dual-camera setup inside a vertically-aligned pill-shaped module. The rear camera setup will comprise a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an LED flash. The listing on the Flipkart site doesn't provide any details about the secondary camera sensor. Notably, a report by WinFuture had stated earlier that the smartphone might pack a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. As mentioned, the Motorola Moto E7 Power will come with 5,000mAh battery and run on a near-stock Android. Further, the phone is confirmed to have 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi network support.

The company has not yet revealed the pricing details. To recall, the Motorola Moto E7 Plus price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.