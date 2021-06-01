Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) Alleged Renders Showcase a Redesigned Rear Camera Module

Motorola launched the Moato G Stylus (2021) back in January in the US that carries quad rear cameras, stylus, and 4G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset. It appears that the company is planning to launch a new 5G version of the phone, though the development is yet to be confirmed officially. The new model’s alleged renders have surfaced online that show a redesigned camera module in a new glossy-green colour finish. The renders highlight the same hole-punch display for the single selfie camera. The development comes from tipster Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE), who claims the rumoured smartphone carries 256GB of onboard storage. The existing Moto G Stylus (2021) comes in three storage options of - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

The alleged renders further highlights the front panel with a considerable chin, while the bottom edge houses the 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port for charging, and speaker grille. At the corner, there’s a separate port for the stylus. The latest images look the same as the renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks back in January of another version of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021). At that time, the presence of 5G connectivity was not clear. The specification details of the rumoured Moto G Stylus (2021) 5G remain unclear.

To recall, the Moto G Stylus (2021) that debuted in the US in January 2021, runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB. The stylus comes bundled with the phone for quick notes and photo editing. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Other notable features on the Moto G Stylus (2021) include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The Moto G Stylus (2021) carries a price tag $280 (approx Rs 20,400) for the top-end 4GB + 128GB storage model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here