Motorola Moto G Stylus Gets 5G Variant With Snapdragon 480 SoC: Price, Specifications and More

Motorola has finally launched the Moto G Stylus 5G after being a part of the rumour mill for months. The new smartphone sits alongside the regular Motorola Moto G Stylus that debuted in January 2021 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. The 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus, on the other hand, packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The refreshed version also features a new square shaped-rear camera module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The Moto G Stylus 5G comes in a single Cosmic Emerald shade. The phone has debuted in the US, and customers can pre-book via the Motorola US website. Its India availability details remain unclear.

In terms of specifications, the Moto G Stylus 5G sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision display, same as the 4G sibling, though it has slimmer bezels with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The body continues to be made of plastic and is slightly heavier than its sibling by nearly 2 grams (217 grams). Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a single SIM slot and runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Its quad rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view (FoV). The camera module also includes a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera inside a hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot Full-HD videos.

Other notable features include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It ships the stylus to allow users to take quick notes. The Moto G Stylus 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB Type-C port. Motorola claims the battery can last up to two days on a single charge. Its price is set at $399 (approx Rs 29,100) for the sole 6GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

