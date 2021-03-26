Motorola Moto G100 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Dual Front Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The Motorola Moto G100 has finally debuted globally, weeks after being a part of the rumour mill. The phone carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and triple cameras at the back paired with a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to enable AR functionalities. In terms of appearance and other features, the phone looks to be a rebranded version of Moto Edge S that launched in China in January 2021. The new Moto G100 debuted for the global markets, and the Lenovo-owned company notes that the availability of the device will vary by region. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear at the moment.

In terms of design, the front panel of the Moto G100 has narrow bezels on all sides with two independent hole-punch cutouts for the dual-selfie cameras. At the back, the triple cameras plus ToF sensors sit inside a square-shaped module. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The front panel comes with 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MyUI on top and supports dual-SIM cards.

Its rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s also a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to enable 3D imaging and enhance the AR experience. The Motorola Edge S comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies and video calling. Notably, the primary camera is capable of shooting 6K and 4K videos at 30fps. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as Shooting modes spot colour, night vision, cinemagraph, portrait with HDR, live filter, and panorama. Other notable features on the smartphone include up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via the USB Type-C. The Motorola Moto G100 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to Android Central, the smartphone is priced at £449.99 (roughly Rs 44,900) in the UK. The Moto G100 comes in Iridescent Ocean and Iridescent Sky colours.