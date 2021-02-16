Motorola Moto G30, G10 With Snapdragon SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and Specs

Motorola has refreshed its budget Moto G-series with the new Moto G30 and Moto G10 smartphones. Both devices feature quad rear cameras and come with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Moreover, both Motorola Moto G30 and Moto G10 come in two colour options, each. The devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processors paired with up to 128GB storage. The newly launched Motorola smartphones are currently available in select markets, and the Lenovo-owned company is yet to share global availability details.

In terms of pricing, the Moto G30 comes with a price tag of EUR 180 (approx Rs 15,900) and will be available in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. The Moto G10's price is set at EUR 150 (approx Rs 13,300) and comes in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl colour options. The two phones will be available for purchase in the European market by the end of this month. Motorola has not shared any information on international availability yet. The company had previously refreshed the lineup with the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021), earlier in January.

The Moto G10 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and packs the Snapdragon 460 SoC, the under good. It also has 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. For selfies, it comes with an 8-megapixel shooter that supports HDR, panorama, and full-HD recording at 30fps. Other features include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Moto G30 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. Rest of the camera specs are similar to those on the Moto G10. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Other notable features of the Moto G30 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G30 includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 20W charging via the USB Type-C port.