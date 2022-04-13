Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone With 90Hz Display and 30W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola has introduced another mid-range Moto smartphone globally, with the focus on regular users. Motorola Moto G52 smartphone gets a 90Hz refresh rate display, powered by a 4G chipset, and offers fast charging support for battery. It is also one of the new smartphones to come with Android 12 operating system out of the box. The launch is global right now, so we are not sure if other markets will be getting the phone anytime soon.

Motorola Moto G52 Price

Motorola Moto G52 smartphone is priced at EUR 250 (Rs 20,600 approx) and it comes in a single variant for buyers. Motorola is likely to start selling the phone in Europe later this month.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace Leaked Specifications Hint At A Device Similar To Realme GT Neo 3: Here’s What To Expect

Motorola Moto G52 Specifications

The Moto G52 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and you get it with 128GB internal storage, which is further expandable thanks to the microSD card slot. The display includes a punch hole layout, where you have the front camera. Moto G52 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers water resistance with the IP52 rated design.

Advertisement

As we mentioned, Moto G52 runs on the Android 12-based MyUX interface from Motorola. The features and the look of the software is very stock Android-like. Moto G52 gets triple rear camera setup for optics, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Explains Why iPhone Might Never Support Sideloading Of Apps

On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel snapper. Wrapping up the feature list is the 5000mAh battery on the Moto G52 which supports 30W charging speed.

Motorola has adopted a dual strategy with its products in the Europe and countries like India. The company realises that a lack of competition in the West makes it a viable option for buyers.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

But in markets like India, where the brands are aggressive and the products face pricing pressure from consumers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.