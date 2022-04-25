Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone With 90Hz Display And 50MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola launched the new Moto G52 smartphone in India on Monday. The latest Moto mid-range smartphone misses out on 5G support but you get it with a 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, and a 5000mAh battery for long backup. It is also one of the few smartphones in its segment to come with the Android 12 operating system out of the box.

Motorola is going up against a host of devices like the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9 and Poco M4 Pro series in the market with its latest smartphone for buyers.

Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone India Price

Motorola Moto G52 smartphone price in India starts from Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The price goes up to Rs 16,499 if you want the 6GB + 128GB variant. Motorola Moto G52 first sale in India is on May 3.

Motorola Moto G52 Smartphone Specifications

The Moto G52 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution along with 90Hz refresh rate. It features a punch-hole layout at the top, where the front camera resides. Motorola is offering the latest Android 12 operating system on this smartphone, which is good to see for this price range. Having said that, Motorola has decided to use a 4G chipset in order to keep the features attractive. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable.

For imaging purpose, Moto G52 has a triple rear camera module that compromises a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. While the front of the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G52 comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Motorola has also given it IP52 rating which makes it splash resistant.

It also comes with Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

