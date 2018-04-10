Motorola Moto G5s With 4GB RAM Price Drops to Rs 9,999 For a Limited Time

Motorola has announced a limited period price cut for its Moto G5s on the occasion of its “45th Anniversary Sale”. The Moto G5s will costs Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 14,999 exclusively on Amazon.in. The offer, however, is valid till April 11. “We don’t mean to brag but making the first phone call 45 years ago calls for some celebration! So head to @AmazonIn and grab the all-metal #MotoG5s, which comes with 4 GB RAM and a 16MP rear camera, now at just Rs. 9,999. Offer valid till 11/04 only,” said the company on its official Twitter handle.The Moto G5s offers a 5.2-inch Full HD display (protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3) and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 450 MHz Adreno 505 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. At the back, there is a 16-megapixel phase detection autofocus (PDAF), f/2.0 aperture rear camera with LED flash along with a 5-megapixel front camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the front and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.In August last year, Motorola had introduced new variants of its Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones in the form of the Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus in India for the price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Compared to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, both the S variants are minor spec upgrades. Having said that, the Moto G5s Plus is officially the first smartphone from the house of Motorola to feature a dual-lens rear camera. Both the smartphones run stock Android 7.1 Nougat operating system and will be available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour options.The bigger Moto G5s Plus sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 650 MHz Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. There is a 13-megapixel dual-lens rear camera with depth editing software, , f/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom (for photos), active viewfinder (recognizes QR codes and barcodes). In the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a fingerprint sensor. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.