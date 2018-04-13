English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola Moto G6 Play Revealed Ahead of April 19 Launch
Motorola Moto G6 Play will offer a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor.
The Moto G6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and is expected to come in two RAM/storage versions—3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage. (Representative Image: Debashis Sarkar/ News18.com)
Lenovo-owned Moto is gearing up to launch the new Moto G6 series which includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play. Before the official launch on April 19, the product details have been leaked online. Now another image of the Moto G6 Play has been revealed which confirms the specs that got leaked earlier.
The Moto G6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and is expected to come in two RAM/storage versions—3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage. Both the variants will come with a microSD card slot and has a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display. There is a dual-lens camera module (12MP+5MP) at the back along with a 16MP selfie camera and is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.
The leaked image of Moto G6 Play. (Image: SlashLeaks)
On the other hand, the bigger Moto G6 Plus will have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. Also, there will be a 6GB RAM version as well and a bigger 3,200mAh battery. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Moto G6.
Motorola will also launch another phone called the Moto G6 Play in the 2018 lineup of Moto G series. The device will focus on providing better battery life with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor.
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
