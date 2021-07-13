Motorola is reportedly working on a new G-series smartphone tipped to be called Motorola Moto G60s. The smartphone is said to first launch in the European market; however, its global details remain unclear. The Lenovo-owned company recently introduced the Moto G40 Fusion and G60 in India - both priced under Rs 20,000. The new Moto G60s could bear similarities with the regular Moto G60, but nothing is confirmed at the moment. The new phone is also reportedly being developed under the codename Lisbon.

According to MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, the Moto G60S would have at least an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in a Blue colour finish. The phone will reportedly cost between EUR 300 – EUR 320 (Rs 26,500 to Rs 28,300). There is no official word on the exact launch date yet. As mentioned, the new phone is said to bear similarities to its older sibling from April 2021. To recall, the Motorola Moto G60 sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its body is made of plastic, and it weighs 225 grams. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The internal memory is expandable with a hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The triple rear camera system on the Motorola Moto G60 houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other notable features of the smartphone include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and rear fingerprint sensor. The Moto G60 comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with TurboPower 20 fast charging support. Its price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. There’s always a possibility that the company is considering relaunching Moto G60 as Moto G60S in a new market, in this case, Europe. Interestingly, Moto G60 is still not available in parts of Europe, including the UK. Till then, readers are advised to take information with a pinch of sallt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here