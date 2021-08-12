Motorola has refreshed its G-smartphone series with the new Moto G60s. The new smartphone is available in Brazil, and the Lenovo-owned company is yet to share its global availability details. As the name suggests, the Moto G60s is a new version of the existing Moto G60 that launched in India in July. The two look similar to each other but with fewer tweaks. The new Moto G60s comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, while the regular Moto G60 carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Moto G60s comes with a 6.8-inch Max Vision Full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 562 nits of peak brightness, and a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, similar to the Moto G60 in India. The phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it carries octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Its quad rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the Moto G60s supports gesture support to open the camera app, change music, snooze, and take screenshots.

Other notable features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Lenovo-owned company says that the inbuilt battery supports 50W charging, and 12 minutes of charging can provide 12 hours of backup (standard usage). The smartphone weighs 212 grams. Lastly, the Moto G60s carries a price tag of BRL 2,249, which is roughly Rs 32,000 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Blue and Green colour options.

