Motorola Moto G73 5G With 'UltraPixel' Camera Expected To Launch In India On March 10: What We Know

Motorola India might be preparing for its second smartphone release in 2023, the Moto G73 5G. The device has already been launched globally in January and the Indian version is anticipated to have similar specifications. Motorola India is also teasing a new device using the hashtag ‘GoUltra’ on Twitter, and as per a recent Flipkart listing for the device, the currently speculated date for the potential launch is March 10.

It’s time to get set and #GoUltra. Stay tuned to know more. pic.twitter.com/rnhdeNlskT— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 2, 2023

According to a listing on Flipkart, the Moto G73 5G could feature a new 2um 50-megapixel ‘Ultra Pixel’ camera and hence the teased hashtag - GoUltra. Further, the listing indicates that the new phone could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and 13 5G bands.

It is highly probable that the Indian variant of the Moto G73, in-line with the global version gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 405 pixels per inch. Flipkart’s listing does indicate the same.

Additionally, it may offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It may also feature IP52 water repellant design, and Android 13 out of the box.

As for the pricing, the global variant sells for 299 euros (roughly Rs 26,200) in Europe, but given the predecessor—the Moto G72 sells for Rs 21,999, and around Rs 17,000 in sales, the price in India could be more aggressive than its global counterpart. We will update this story as and when we receive more details about the device.

