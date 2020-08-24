Motorola Moto G9 India Launch: SD 662 SoC, 48MP Rear Camera at Rs 11,499, Sale on Aug 31

Moto G9 has been launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 11,499. The budget smartphone represents the ninth generation of Motorola's once-iconic G series, which was arguably the first budget smartphone in India that punched above its weight in the Indian smartphone market. The Moto G9 India launch happens in a crowded budget smartphone space that is today dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and others. The Moto G9 specifications include the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The Moto G9 will be available online on Flipkart.

Moto G9 specs, prices

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600x720-pixel screen resolution with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. Motorola has featured the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with dedicated 512GB microSD slot for expansion.

Moto G9's rear camera setup features a 48MP primary sensor, along with two 2MP units for depth assistance and macro photography. The Moto G9 also gets an 8-megapixel front camera, which also supports face unlock. It also has a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. Standard connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm physical audio port, NFC and FM radio, while charging and physical connectivity duties are handled by a USB-C port.

Moto G9's price in India has been set at Rs 11,499, for two colour variants – Forest Green and Sapphire Blue. The first sale for Moto G9 will take place at 12PM on Flipkart, on August 31. The Moto G9 will rival the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy M21 in India.