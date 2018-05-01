Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India

Motorola had recently announced no-cost EMI options and other offers on its mid-range smartphone, the Moto X4. Citing the same, the smartphone is now on sale with EMI option with Zero Processing Fees, of as low as Rs 1,749 per month. In addition to this, the smartphone is also available for purchase with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 2000 by the company. The no-cost EMI option on the Moto X4 is valid from April 27 to May 2, 2018, on the Amazon India website and the discounts on offer during the period make the Moto X4 an attractive buy at the time.Cumulating all the offers at hand on the Amazon India website, the Moto X4 can be purchased with a maximum exchange offer of Rs 12,554 in return for an old OnePlus 5. The Moto X4 3GB RAM variant, priced at Rs 20,999 during the sale, is then available for an effective price of Rs 8,445. Those seeking to avail an EMI option on the same can opt for no-cost EMI being offered during the sale period. With this, the effective EMI to be paid for the Moto X4 comes down to Rs 703. Similarly, the EMI for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant comes down to Rs 1037.As per the Amazon terms and conditions, the returned handset has to be in a working condition. Users looking to avail the exchange offer for the Moto X4 will have to enter the IMEI number of their old smartphone at the website.In terms of specifications, Moto X4 comes as the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. It now runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on both front and back. Moto X4 is an all-glass device with a metal frame and houses a unique watch-dial camera module which protrudes a bit. There is a dual-lens camera setup at back with a 12-megapixel primary camera (Dual Autofocus Pixel, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels) and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual-lens setup aims to offer Bokeh effect. You can also create selective Black and White images and even replace the background of an image. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera with LED Flash.The Moto X4 offers Bluetooth 5.0 through which you can connect up to four Bluetooth speakers. The unique aspect is that you can sync and calibrate these speakers individually to give a stereo surround sound-like effect. The Bluetooth sync feature work with all speakers running Bluetooth 4.0 and above. This means old speakers are supported.On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE support along with NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3,5mm headphone jack among others. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which can offer a mixed usage battery time of 24 hours. The device is IP 68 dust and water resistant.