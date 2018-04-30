Motorola Moto X4 Now Available with no-Cost EMI, Exchange Offer on Amazon

Motorola has announced that the company's mid-range offering, the Moto X4, is now available for purchase with EMI option with Zero Processing Fees. As per the company, the smartphone can be bought at an EMI of as low as Rs 1,749 per month. In addition to this, the smartphone will also be available for purchase with an exchange offer of up to Rs 2000. The no-cost EMI option on the Moto X4 will be valid from April 27 to May 2, 2018, on Amazon India website.In terms of specifications, Moto X4 comes as the first smartphone to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 8 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. It now runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on both front and back. Moto X4 is an all-glass device with a metal frame and houses a unique watch-dial camera module which protrudes a bit.There is a dual-lens camera setup at back with a 12-megapixel primary camera (Dual Autofocus Pixel, f/2.0, 1.4-micron pixels) and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The dual-lens setup aims to offer Bokeh effect. You can also create selective Black and White images and even replace the background of an image. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera with LED Flash.The Moto X4 offers Bluetooth 5.0 through which you can connect up to four Bluetooth speakers. The unique aspect is that you can sync and calibrate these speakers individually to give a stereo surround sound-like effect. The Bluetooth sync feature work with all speakers running Bluetooth 4.0 and above. This means old speakers are supported.On the connectivity front, there is 4G VoLTE support along with NFC, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3,5mm headphone jack among others. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which can offer a mixed usage battery time of 24 hours. The device is IP 68 dust and water resistant.