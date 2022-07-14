Motorola Offering Rs 4,000 Off On Moto G71 5G: Here's The New Price, Specifications And More

Motorola launched its new Moto G71 5G in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 19,999 onwards. The smartphone was launched as a budget 5G offering and now Motorola is offering a heavy discount on the Moto G71 5G in India.

Moto G71 5G Discount Offer

The Moto G71 5G is being sold in India at a price of Rs 15,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM model on Flipkart. This is a Rs 4,000 discount on the smartphone’s sticker price. Further, SBI credit card users will get an additional Rs 1,000 off on the Motorola G71 5G, bringing the smartphone’s price further down to Rs 14,999. The Motorola G71 5G is available for sale on Flipkart and comes in two colour options – Arctic Blue and Neptune Green.

Moto G71 5G Specifications

The Moto G71 5G is a budget 5G offering. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box with a layer of MyUX on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Moto G71 5G comes with a triple rear camera which includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Moto G71 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Moto G71 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola recently launched another budget smartphone named the Moto G42. The Moto G42 has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, and SBI credit and debit card users will be able to claim a Rs 1,000 discount, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 12,999. Further, Jio users also get benefits worth up to Rs 2,549. The Moto G42 has been launched in two colour options – Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

