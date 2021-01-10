Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Stylus (2021), G Power (2021) and G Play (2021) With Qualcomm Chips Launched

Motorola has a launched a new mid-budget 5G smartphone namely the Motorola One 5G Ace. The Lenovo-owned company has also refreshed its highly popular G-series with three new devices - the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021). All the new Motorola smartphones are currently retailing in the US, and the Lenovo-owned company is yet to share more details over their global availability. They are all powered by Qualcomm mobile processors.

Starting with the Motorola One 5G Ace, the mid-budget smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 394ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It also runs on Android 10 out of the box.

The Motorola One 5G Ace's triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens inside the hole-punch cutout. Other features on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging support through the USB-C port. Its price is set at $399.99 (approx Rs 29,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. There's also a 4GB + 64GB storage variant though its pricing remains unclear, at the moment.

On the other hand, the Moto G Stylus (2021) runs Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). As its name suggests, the device includes a stylus for quick notes and photo editing. It carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, inside the hole-punch cutout.

Other notable features on the Moto G Stylus (2021) include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The Moto G Stylus (2021) carries a price tag $299 (approx Rs 22,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model.

The Moto G Power (2021) comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, Snapdragon 662 SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. The onboard 64GB of storage is also expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Other notable features on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to deliver up to three days of battery life per charge, with standard usage. It features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel camera.

The Moto G Power (2021)'s price starts at $199.99 (approx Rs 14,700) for the base 3GB + 32GB option and the 4GB + 64GB storage variant that comes in at $249 (approx Rs 18,300).

Lastly, Moto G Play (2021) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, under the hood. It also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable with a microSD card up to 512GB. It packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel shooter. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery but with 10W charging support and Lenovo-owned Motorola says that the phone can last up to three days per charge.

The Moto G Play (2021) comes with a price tag of $169.99 (approx Rs 12,500) for the lone 3GB + 32GB storage variant and has in Misty Blue colour options.