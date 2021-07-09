Motorola has refreshed its ‘Moto One’ series with the new Motorola One 5G UW Ace, specifically for the US carrier Verizon. The phone is similar to the Motorola One 5G Ace that debuted in the US in January this year, with minor tweaks. As the name of the phone suggests, the new device supports a 5G ultra-wideband to deliver a faster 5G connection. Another change includes the support for spatial audio for a rich overall listening experience. Notably, Apple also added spatial audio for Apple Music to compete against Spotify and other music streaming platforms. In terms of appearance, the Motorola One 5G UW Ace looks similar to the Motorola One 5G Ace with a square-shaped rear camera module, textured back, and a hole-punch display. It carries the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset.

In terms of specifications, the new Motorola smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 394ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It also runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Motorola One 5G UW Ace’s triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor inside the hole-punch cutout. Other features on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging through the USB-C port.

Its American distributor Verizon says that customers can experience Verizon Adaptive Sound with most apps that automatically adjusts sound output for a good listening experience. Users can also manually control different settings like treble, bass, spatial, voice, etc. The Motorola One 5G UW Ace carries a price tag of $299.99 (approx Rs 22,400) for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Its sibling costs $100 more due to more storage and RAM capacity. The Lenovo-owned Motorola has not yet revealed its global availability details.

