Motorola One Action Specifications, Price and Launch Date Revealed by Amazon

Thanks to Amazon Germany, early pricing and availability information of the Motorola Action have been revealed. A product page was briefly available on the website, which also included images and specifications, but it has since then, been pulled down. GSMArena reports that the Amazon listing said the phone will go on sale on September 7, following a reveal at IFA. The report further states the Motorola One Action will cost around Rs 23,000 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but there will also be cheaper configurations with 3GB RAM with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

The Motorola One Action features the same Exynos 9609 SoC that was seen on the Motorola One Vision. Even the display remains the same offering a 21:9 aspect ratio, 6.3-inch display with Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) resolution along with a punch-hole design. The battery will be rated at just 3,500mAh with support for 15W fast charging.

The primary camera is what sets the phones apart. Leaked images clearly show that the One Action will have a triple rear camera setup at the back as opposed to the dual-camera on the Motorola One Vision. The triple camera includes a 13-megapixel main camera sensor paired with with a depth sensor, and a third sensor with a wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view. This is also the reason why it takes its name from an “Action Cam” as the wide field of view resembles that of an action camera.

