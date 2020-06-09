Motorola One Fusion+ Launched With 64MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC: All The Details Here

Motorola has expanded its smartphone portfolio by launching the One Fusion+ in Europe. While the company is yet to unveil the regular non-plus variant, the One Fusion+ packs quad-rear cameras, a big 5,000mAh battery, and will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone will also be available in two colours options - Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

Just like any other Lenovo-owned Motorola device, the One Fusion+ is a dual-sim smartphone and sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 730 chipset and is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola One Fusion+ includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the One Fusion+ houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera sensor.

In addition to the chipset and the quad rear cameras, other features of the One Fusion+ include a 15W charging support for the 5,000mAh battery, which according to the company, will help the phone to last for up to two days. The One Fusion+ also packs Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, GPS, Adreno 618 GPU, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VOLTE. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the back and the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price And Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ price carried a price tag of 299 Euros (~ Rs 25,400) for the base 6GB + 12GB storage option. Besides, the phone is expected to be available in Europe this month. However, there is no word yet on the price and availability in India.