Motorola One Fusion+ Sale Today in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications and More

Motorola recently announced the new Moto One Fusion+ in India. The new handset comes with a quad-rear camera, a big 5,000mAh battery, and is one of the phones that launched with a pop-up selfie camera this year. The handset will go on yet another flash sale today in India starting at 12PM via Flipkart.

MOTOROLA ONE FUSION+ SPECIFICATIONS

The One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that covers the entire front having no notches or punch holes. Under the hood, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 730 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola One Fusion+ includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the One Fusion+ houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

In addition to the chipset and the quad rear cameras, other features of the One Fusion+ include a 15W charging support for the 5,000mAh battery, which according to the company, will help the phone to last for up to two days. The One Fusion+ also packs Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, GPS, Adreno 618 GPU, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VOLTE. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The handset will run on Android 10 and will be available in two colour options- Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

MOTOROLA ONE FUSION+ PRICE AND OFFER

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will be eligible for at 5 percent unlimited cashback while customers can get an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and of course there are no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months.