Motorola One Fusion+ to Launch in India on June 16: All The Details Here

Motorola is all set to launch the Motorola One Fusion+ in India on June 16. Ahead of the launch of the smartphone, the company teased the handset through multiple tweets and, now, it has been revealed that the device, which had its European launch last week, will be unveiled in the country through leading e-commerce giant, Flipkart on the aforementioned date.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

The One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display while under the hood there is a Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. For photography duties, the Motorola One Fusion+ includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the One Fusion+ houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera sensor.

In addition to the chipset and the quad rear cameras, other features of the One Fusion+ include 15W fast charging support for the 5,000mAh battery, which according to the company, will help the phone to last for up to two days. The smartphone also packs Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, GPS, Adreno 618 GPU, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VOLTE. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price and Availability in India

While the exact pricing of the Motorola One Fusion+ is still not clear, however, keeping in mind the European pricing which is 299 Euros (~ Rs 25,400), the smartphone is expected to be priced around the same range in India. As mentioned earlier, the phone will be sold through Flipkart, although it could be sold through other platforms as well. The Motorola One Fusion+ will also be sold in two colour options - Moonlight White and Twilight Blue, per the Flipkart teaser.

