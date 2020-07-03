Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Quad Cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and More

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola announced the launch of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion. The handset, unsurprisingly, is a toned-down version of the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone that was unveiled last month. The company revealed in its blog post that the Motorola One Fusion is currently available in Latin American countries and will be launched in other countries by August. The new device features quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. However, there is no word on the pricing of the device.

Motorola One Fusion Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 10 with Motorola's custom skin, My UX on top.

Coming to cameras, the quad rear camera setup of the One Fusion boasts a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens having a 118-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies enthusiasts, the Motorola One Fusion comes with an 8-megapixel front camera, unlike the One Fusion+ which offers a pop-up selfie camera. For connectivity, the Motorola One Fusion has Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and GPS. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the device. The Motorola One Fusion measures 164.96x75.85x9.4mm and weighs 202 grams and comes in two colour options - Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue.