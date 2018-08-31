English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
The devices run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, while Motorola has promised an update to Android 9 Pie, along with Android Q update for the phones.
Motorola has finally announced the Motorola One and One Power Android One smartphones. Both the smartphones have dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with a Motorola logo. The devices run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, while Motorola has promised an update to Android 9 Pie, along with Android Q update for the phones. But the difference between the phones largely comes down to the specifications.
Motorola One Power price in India is expected to be set at about Rs. 14,000 for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be made available in India starting October this year. The Motorola One price has been set at an average of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for various markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Motorola One Specifications:
Motorola One comes with a 5.9-inch HD+ display with a notch and aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with octa-core CPU and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.
In terms of optics, the Motorola One sports a dual rear camera system with two 13-megapixel sensors. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel camera sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. In the software department, the smartphones run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS in the coming months.
Motorola One Power:
Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ resolution display. One Power is the more powerful phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. This phone also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The rear camera on the Motorola One Power is 16MP+5MP, and 12MP on the front. This camera also comes with Google Lens integration. It also has a much bigger 5000 mAh battery.
Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. In the software department, the smartphones also run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS in the coming months like Motorola One.
