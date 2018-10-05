English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola One Power Goes on First Sale Today on Flipkart at 12 PM
Moto One Power with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory sports a list price of Rs. 18,999. But Flipkart is offering an instant cash discount of Rs. 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 15,999.
Motorola One Power is all set to go on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart. The Moto One Power with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory sports a list price of Rs. 18,999. But Flipkart is offering an instant cash discount of Rs. 3,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 15,999. There’s a single Black color variant. Buyers using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card get 10 percent off. There’s also a 10 percent instant cash discount on MasterCard for ‘First Online Payment’. The device will be available with benefits from Reliance Jio where customers can avail up to Rs. 4,450 cashback on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.
The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. One of the major highlights of this smartphone is the 5000mAh battery. The company claims that with TurboPower charger, one could get 6 hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.
