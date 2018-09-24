English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola One Power Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
Motorola One Power was initially launched at IFA 2018 late last month, alongside the Motorola One.
Motorola One Power Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
Loading...
Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to launch its latest device Motorola One Power in India today. The event for the Moto smartphone will be held in New Delhi at 12pm IST. The device was initially launched at IFA 2018 late last month, alongside the Motorola One. The company will be hosting live stream of the launch event on their official YouTube channel. One can also catch the regular updates of the event on Motorola India twitter handle and via their official Facebook page as well. If you want to watch the launch event of the phone maker's latest offering, then we have embedded the video of the live stream below.
Motorola One Power Specifications
The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.
A big plus on the Motorola One Power is its huge battery backup through a 5000 mAh battery.
Motorola One Power Price
As per reports, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced around Rs 14,000 and should be available for purchase starting October.
Motorola One Power Specifications
The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.
A big plus on the Motorola One Power is its huge battery backup through a 5000 mAh battery.
Motorola One Power Price
As per reports, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced around Rs 14,000 and should be available for purchase starting October.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- AFC U-16 Championship: Niraj Kumar's Heroics Helps India Earn Draw Against Iran
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...