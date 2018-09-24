Motorola One Power Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live

Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to launch its latest device Motorola One Power in India today. The event for the Moto smartphone will be held in New Delhi at 12pm IST. The device was initially launched at IFA 2018 late last month, alongside the Motorola One. The company will be hosting live stream of the launch event on their official YouTube channel. One can also catch the regular updates of the event on Motorola India twitter handle and via their official Facebook page as well. If you want to watch the launch event of the phone maker's latest offering, then we have embedded the video of the live stream below.The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.A big plus on the Motorola One Power is its huge battery backup through a 5000 mAh battery.As per reports, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced around Rs 14,000 and should be available for purchase starting October.