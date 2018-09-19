Motorola One Power Launch on September 24: A Look at What is on Offer

Motorola One Power looks set to make its debut in India soon. Post the unveiling of the device at IFA 2018 in Berlin last month, the company has now announced the official launch date for the smartphone in India. As per a recent tweet by Motorola India, the Motorola One Power will be launched in the country on September 24. Based on Google's Android One programme, the device will boast of a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with Max Vision display.The Motorola One Power launch date announcement came along with a video attached to the tweet and a mention of the device being a "co-creation of Motorola and Google". As an Android One powered smartphone, the Motorola One Power will come with a stock Android and a promise of timely Android updates, including that of Android Pie. A week before the launch, here is a look at what the smartphone will have to offer.The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.A big plus on the Motorola One Power is its huge battery backup through a 5000 mAh battery.As per reports, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced around Rs 14,000 and should be available for purchase starting October.