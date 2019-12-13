Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

Motorola has assured its users that the phased roll-out of this update will be available to all phones by January 10, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 10 Update
Image for Representation

Motorola One Power has started getting the latest Android 10 update. The roll-out is being done in a staged manner to avoid any kind of major bugs, and will take a month to complete for all users. Motorola has assured its users the updates will be available to all phones by January 10, 2020. This update will get the latest December security patch along with bug fixes and improved system stability. Motorola has confirmed on its support page that the rollout of Android 10 for Motorola One Power has begun already. The build number for the latest version is QPT30.61-18. The phone had recently got the December security patch and the users who have not got the same will get it with this latest update.

Motorola One Power users can manually check if they have received the update, by following these steps:

1. Go to Settings

2. Click on System

3. Select Advanced

4. Choose system updates

If the Motorola One Power user has not received the update then he or she will certainly receive it by January 10, 2020, as stated by the brand. The Motorola One Power was launched in India in September and is priced at Rs 15,999. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using the 15W TurboPower fast-charger.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
