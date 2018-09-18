Motorola One Power to launch on September 24 in India: Here Are The Details

Motorola is all set to launch its latest smartphone Motorola One Power in India soon. The device was initially launched at IFA 2018 a few weeks back along with Motorola One. The official Motorola India Twitter account tweeted that the Motorola One Power will be unveiled in India on September 24. The tweet even adds that it is a product co-developed with Google.Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ resolution display. One Power is the more powerful phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The rear camera on the Motorola One Power is 16MP+5MP, and 12MP on the front. This camera also comes with Google Lens integration. It also has a much bigger 5000 mAh battery.Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. In the software department, the smartphones also run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS in the coming months like Motorola One.