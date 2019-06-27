Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Motorola One Vision Goes on Sale Starting Today; Price, Specifications, and More

The new Moto One Vision is the latest handset from the Lenovo-owned company featuring a tall 21:9 display and a punch-hole selfie camera.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Motorola recently launched a new smartphone for the Indian market last week dubbed as the Moto One Vision. The new smartphone is the first handset from the company with a punch-hole display and one of the first handsets on the market with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Priced at Rs 19,999, the smartphone will go on its first sale starting today on Flipkart.

As a part of the launch offer, Vodafone-Idea customers get cashback of up to Rs 3,750 and additional data upto 250GB. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option, up to Rs 17,900 off on smartphone exchange, and 5 percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

The new Moto One Vision comes in a curvy glass design in either ‘Bronze Gradient’ which is a unique-looking dark brown shade or ‘Sapphire Gradient’ which is yet another take on the colour blue. As mentioned before, it is also the first handset in India to have a 21:9 aspect ratio display. It has a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2520x1080 pixels resolution protected with Gorilla Glass.

The display also includes the front camera in a punch-hole design placed on the top left corner, very similar to the Honor View 20. It’s a 25-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology for pixel pinning. The front camera also comes with Face Unlock alongside a standard fingerprint scanner. At the back there is a vertically aligned dual-camera module on the top left featuring a 48-megapixel primary Samsung sensor offering 1.6u pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture lens. This one also features quad-pixel tech which combines four pixels into one large pixel to produce high-quality images.

Driving the phone is an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset gets a 3,500mAh battery unit with 15W Turbo Power charging. As usual, this will come with the latest Android version (9.0 Pie) and is an Android One device promising Android version updates for two year and security updates for three years.

