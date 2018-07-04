Motorola One White Colour Variant Leaked Images Show Dual Rear Camera Setup, Glass Back And More

Lenovo sub-brand Motorola after launching Moto Z3 Play seems to be working on another smartphone named the Motorola One. Motorola One is regarded as another variant of Moto One Power. As per recent rumours, Motorola One will come as the company's second Android One phone after its last year's launch, the Moto X4. The report had also claimed that the Motorola One smartphone would be arriving in Black and White colour options. Now, the two images of a white model of the Motorola smartphone that has appeared today only shows its rear design. The alleged Motorola One is seen to feature a white back panel with a glass finish and an aluminium frame running on the sides. The smartphone is reported to arrive with a display notch.As per a recent report, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also poised to be the first offering from the house of Motorola to sport a notch display and the leaks show a wide notch at the top.Motorola One will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and will carry a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will be backed by a 3780 mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Motorola One will come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. The setup will comprise of a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) secondary sensor. At the front, the device will sport an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.It is expected that Motorola will soon be launching the Motorola One Power.