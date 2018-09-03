English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Motorola P30 Note With Notched Display, 5000mAh Battery Launched
The Motorola P30 Note is priced at Yuan 1999 (or approx Rs 20,810) with 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 2299 (or approx Rs 23,947).
Motorola P30 Note With Notched Display, 5000mAh Battery Launched
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone P30 Note the latest smartphone in the ‘P’ series in China. The Motorola P30 Note is priced at Yuan 1999 (or approx Rs 20,810) with 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 2299 (or approx Rs 23,947). The device is available in Mercury black colour, and is already on sale in China.
Motorola P30 Note features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. This translates to a tall aspect ratio of 18.7:9, but Motorola promotes it as a 19:9 panel in product material. The device is powered by the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, and 4GB and 6GB RAM options based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB with expandable memory via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).
In terms of optics, the smartphone houses 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The primary 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.8 aperture and while the secondary sensor has an f/2.2 aperture that aids in producing images with bokeh mode. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size.
Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS+GLONASS and SB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery completes the package.
Motorola P30 Note features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. This translates to a tall aspect ratio of 18.7:9, but Motorola promotes it as a 19:9 panel in product material. The device is powered by the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, and 4GB and 6GB RAM options based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB with expandable memory via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).
In terms of optics, the smartphone houses 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The primary 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.8 aperture and while the secondary sensor has an f/2.2 aperture that aids in producing images with bokeh mode. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size.
Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS+GLONASS and SB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery completes the package.
