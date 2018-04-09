Motorola Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod First Look [Video]

As far as print quality is concerned, the photographs look similar to any old-school studio-developed film print. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

We click a lot of pictures and selfies on our smartphone but we hardly go back to see each of them. And of course, we have stopped printing the images that we click on our phones. Having said that, ‘Polaroid’ cameras are trying to make a comeback, thanks to brands like Fujifilm. But carrying a separate ‘Polaroid’ camera to a party to click memories is a hassle in itself. Motorola has introduced a new MotoMod which prints small pictures instantly from your phone.For those unaware, Moto Mods are hot-swappable attach and play accessories. Motorola has added a 16-pin (23 carat gold plated) Moto Mod connector on the Moto Z series phones. The separate Moto Mods come with magnets and get attached at the back. Note that these Mods work with Moto Z series smartphones only and Motorola will continue their support on future Moto Z phones as well. There is no Bluetooth support or cable connection to make Moto Mods work with other brand smartphones.Motorola had earlier launched the Insta-Share Projector, JBL SoundBoost, Incipio OffGrid PowerPack and Hasselblad True Zoom Mod. Now, the company has added the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod. So, what exactly does it do?The new printer Moto Mod allows you to print small (2x3-inches) photos on a Zero-Ink paper. You can also print photos directly from your smartphone’s camera as well as social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you want, you can even do some basic photo-editing before printing any image. Just click an image or select any photo from your Moto Z series smartphone, open the Polaroid app, edit the image and print it. It usually takes around three minutes to get a print of an image.The printer supports Zero-Ink (ZINK) paper and you need not worry about smudges. Also, the print lasts long and doesn’t fade away easily. As far as print quality is concerned, the photographs look similar to any old-school studio-developed film print and are great for the sake of keeping physical copies of your memories.The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod is powered by a small 500mAh battery of its own. So, you do not have to worry about the printer draining the phone’s battery. Motorola claims that the battery of the printer can last up to 20 prints. There is a USB Type-C cable for charging it as well. This mobile printer can hold a maximum of 10 printing papers at a time and weighs just under 200 grams.The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod was recently launched in the US for a price of $200. There is no official word from Motorola as to when it will be launched in India. But if it does launch, then expect this printer to cost around Rs 13,000. The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod is available in only one colour option—White—as of now.