Motorola Power One Android One Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 15,999
Motorola One Power will be Flipkart exclusive for online sales, though it will be sold via the offline Moto Hubs as well.
Motorola Power One Android One Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 15,999
Lenovo owned Motorola has officially launched its latest Android One smartphone Motorola Power One in India today. The Motorola One Power has been launched in only variant featuring 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM for Rs 15,999 and will go on sale on October 5. Motorola One Power will be Flipkart exclusive for online sales, though it will be sold via the offline Moto Hubs as well. The device was initially launched at IFA 2018 late last month, alongside the Motorola One. The key difference between Motorola One and Motorola One Power in terms of design is that the latter sports aluminum body. Motorola One has a more premium look with a glass back panel.
Motorola One Power Specifications
The Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Out of the box, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is upgradable to Android Pie. It carries a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The device also comes with a USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for its optics, the Android smartphone features a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor within a dual camera setup. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. One of the major highlights of this smartphone is the 5000mAh battery. The company claims that with TurboPower charger, one could get 6 hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a headphone jack.
