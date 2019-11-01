Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Images Leaked Ahead of November 13 Launch

Motorola Razr leaks have started doing rounds ahead of its launch on November 13. The latest pictures of the revamped Motorola Razr have been shared by Evan Blass. The pictures show the main screen, the hinge mechanism, as well as the bottom of the device. According to a report, the bottom has a button that seems to be a fingerprint scanner. The report said that the first image shows the hinge mechanism and also gives a sneak peek of the secondary display positioned in the upper half of the device. The Motorola Razr 2019 is a foldable phone and the image of the device in its closed-angle makes it look very much similar to the original Razr v3 launched in 2004.

The latest images also show Motorola Razr in its semi-unfolded position as well as the side profile of the upcoming device in both folded and unfolded states, the report said. According to a report, the recent pictures of Motorola Razr 2019 shows that the device will feature Red and Black colours. When the flap of the phone will be closed then it will look similar to any other flip-phone. The top of the phone will sport a small screen that will show notifications to the users. It may also come powered with a camera sensor exactly at the bottom of the small screen to click selfies. The report further said that pictures show that as the flip of Motorola Razr is opened, a larger screen pops up from the centre in a vertical manner.

According to the previous leaks, the Motorola Razr is expected to come powered with a 6.2-inch OLED main display while the secondary display is expected to be 600x800px on the outside. It is expected to have Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 4GB or 6GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage. The phone is expected to be powered with 2,730mAh battery. As per rumours the Motorola Razr 2019 is expected to be priced at $ 1,500 (approximately Rs 1,06,380).

