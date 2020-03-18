Motorola Razr Gets Reliance Jio eSIM in India, One Year of Unlimited Data for Free

Reliance Jio has announced eSIM support for the upcoming foldable phone in India, Motorola Razr. With eSIM support, Reliance Jio will offer users of the Motorola Razr with seamless device activation without the need for a physical SIM card. The Motorola Razr, which marks the return of an iconic brand in India, was opened for pre-orders in the country earlier this week, and users interested in buying it can avail the Reliance Jio eSIM offer along with an annual recharge pack to get massive data benefits.

As per Reliance Jio's announcement, customers purchasing the Motorola Razr and opting for the Reliance Jio eSIM feature can also buy the Rs 4,999 annual recharge. While this typically comes with 350GB of data as part of the plan, as part of the special offer, buyers will get double data offer with the plan, and double validity as well. As a result, for the same sum of Rs 4,999, users will now get two years worth of calls, messages, content services and data validity, and the total amount of data available with the plan would be 1.4TB with no validity cap. In effect, the plan can help save users up to Rs 14,997 in subscription charges.

The Motorola Razr is now available for pre-orders in India, and can be bought for Rs 1,24,999. The device will go on sale from April 2, and can be bought from Reliance Digital retail outlets, among other destinations. The Razr was once hailed for its iconic style, and has now returned with a foldable display panel and running Android inside. Despite the upgrades, it has managed to retain the overall design of the classic Motorola Razr from yesteryears.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.