Motorola Razr Set to Launch on February 6, Pre-orders Begin From January 26

Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone the Motorola Razr will be launched on February 6, while the pre-orders for the device will begin from January 26. In an earlier tweet, the brand had informed about how one can register to buy the phone at the earliest, “#FeelTheFlip of an immersive experience with the revolutionary flex view display of the all-new #MotorolaRazr. Register now and #bethefirst to get all the latest updates about the #Razr”.

The handset features a flexible 6.2-inch OLED HD+ (2142x876 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It can be folded in half and there are no gaps when you fold the phone. There is a secondary 2.7-inch (800x600 pixels) ‘Quick View’ display on the outside which offers functionality like checking your messages and notifications, take selfies, control music, trigger the Google Assistant and more.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The battery is rather small, rated at 2510mAh and only supports 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera that can also act as a selfie camera when the phone is folded. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the inside placed in the main display notch. This can also be used to take selfies for times when you don't want to close the phone. Moto has also added features like Night Vision and AI algorithms to improve photo quality. The handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie and offers the ability to automatically move content from the outer display to the primary display when you flip the phone open. There is also a physical fingerprint scanner placed on the bottom chin of the device. Motorola will be selling the handset in the US for $1500 (Rs 1,07,000 approx) and eventually to other markets this year.

