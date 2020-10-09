Motorola Revou 4K, ZX2 Full HD Smart TVs are the First in India to Run on Android 10

Motorola smart TVs have been announced, in what is a strategic joint venture that the pioneering American brand has with Indian e-commerce major, Flipkart. The Motorola smart TV lineup in India has been introduced with the Motorola Revou and Motorola ZX2 TVs. All the new TV models are powered by MediaTek’s 1.5GHz CA53 quad-core processor, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU. Each of the TVs run the latest Android TV 10.0 operating system. Both the models of the new Motorola TV will go on sale starting October 15, as part of the Flipkart 'Big Billion Days Specials' collection. The new Motorola TVs are the first televisions in India to run on the latest Android TV 10.0 operating system, and are also made in India in partnership with Flipkart.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has also said that it closely worked with ecosystem partners such as MediaTek to bring its new line of products. The Motorola Revou comes in 43-inch and 55-inch variants, both offering Ultra HD (4K) screen resolution. The Motorola Revou models come with 32GB of internal storage coupled with 2GB of RAM. Coming to the audio department, the 43-inch variant further comes with two speakers and tweeters each, with a total output of 24W. The 55-inch model also has four audio units (two speakers and two tweeters) with a total output of 50W.

Additionally, both the variants come with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS Studio Sound support. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and smart contrast dimming. In terms of the cost, the 43-inch Motorola Revou carries a price tag of Rs. 30,999 while the top-end 55-inch option is priced at Rs. 40,999.

On the other hand, the Motorola ZX2 is offered in two sizes of 32-inch and 40-inch that support HD Ready and full-HD resolution, respectively. Similar to the Motorola Revou, both the Motorola ZX2 variants support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Vision and HDR10 to deliver rich audio and picture quality. The two variants also include two speakers and two tweeters with a total output of 40W.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, smart contrast dimming, 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. Coming to the cost, the 32-inch Motorola ZX2 is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the price of the 40-inch Motorola ZX2 is set at Rs. 19,999.