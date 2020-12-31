Motorola Smartphone With Four-Way Curved Screen, Quad Cameras Hinted In Leaked Renders

Motorola was recently reported to be planning to launch a new flagship smartphone 'very soon' that may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, new renders of a new mystery Motorola smartphones have surfaced online, that hint at a four-way curved screen and a quad rear camera. The renders seem to be of a flagship smartphone and it is being speculated that this could be the smartphone that was teased by Lenovo's mobile division general manager Chen Jing most recently. The two recently-leaked renders show the upcoming Motorola smartphone with a quad-curved display with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera and a rectangular camera module.

The two renders show a Motorola phone with a curved screen and a sketch of the back panel. The renders were first spotted on Weibo, according to a report in China's CNMO. The renders show the front of the phone and it is seen to have a hole-punch cutout placed in the top centre. Further, the renders show the screen curving from all four sides, including the top and bottom edges. There are no side buttons to be seen on the smartphone and hence, it remains to be seen as to how Motorola will incorporate physical buttons in this smartphone.

The sketch of the back panel of the purported Motorola smartphone hints at a quad camera setup that comprises of three cameras placed vertically, with the fourth one placed on the side of the three cameras, with what appears as an LED flash on the other side of the camera module. All the sensors are placed inside a rectangular camera module.

If this is the smartphone that was recently reported to arrive 'very soon,' it can be speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Reports have also claimed that Motorola's Snapdragon 888-powered flagship smartphone will come with an AMOLED panel, along with support for fast charging and reverse wireless charging.