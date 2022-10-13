Motorola Tells Us When Its Phone Will Support 5G In India: All You Need To Know

Motorola is the latest phone brand to share its timelines for 5G updates in India. The company has confirmed its rollout to support 5G in India starts this month, and all of its 5G-compatible phones will be active by end of November. The brand has also talked about its stance on 5G networks in India, how it operates and which of its devices get 5G support for networks in India.

“Motorola 5G smartphones in India, across categories, have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6 GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India,” said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific. He also mentioned that the over-the-air (OTA) update for enabling 5G in India has already started.

This update will offer compatibility for both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks in the country. “We have already started the roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices, enabling consumers to experience seamless 5G across operators,” he adds.

Motorola Phones In India Getting 5G Update

– Moto Edge 30 Ultra – October 10

– Moto Edge 30 Fusion – October 11

– Moto G62 5G – October 25

– Moto G82 5G – October 25

– Moto Edge 30 – October 25

– Moto G71 5G – October 25

– Moto Edge 30 Pro – November 5

– Moto G51 5G – November 5

– Moto Edge 20 Pro – November 5

– Moto Edge 20 – November 5

– Moto Edge 20 Fusion – November 5

As you can see here, most of the Motorola 5G phones will be supporting 5G networks in India by early November. This update will enable the phones to work on Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea 5G networks.

In comparison to this, Apple will offer a 5G update for its iPhones in December, Samsung will offer its OTA update next month, while Google is still talking with telcos to push the update for its Pixel 6a, and the new Pixel 7 series.

