1-MIN READ

Motorola to Launch Moto Edge, Moto Edge+ With 'Waterfall' Display on April 22

Moto Edge+ Leaked Renders

Motorola’s premium Edge series is all set to make a debut. Here’s what we know about the smartphone series so far.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Motorola has announced that it will unveil its new flagship smartphones, the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ on April 22. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns being imposed in many countries, the Lenovo-owned company will host an "e-event" to unveil its flagship devices. It also gave a glimpse of the curved "waterfall" display through a short video on Twitter. Per the official release, the launch will take place online at 11 AM CDT (9:30 PM IST) on April 22. Earlier, the company was expected to showcase both the devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year, but the conference was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorola Edge + and Motorola Edge Specifications

The Motorola Edge+ is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering a Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution and a hole-punch design. It will run on Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor. According to reports, the handset is expected to feature a large 5,170mAh battery and run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone's other features are expected to be a 108-megapixel camera and 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, the lower-end Motorola Edge is all set to get a similar set of specifications with a curved 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. However, as expected, there will be changes in camera and processor specs. If reports are to be believed, the Moto Edge will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone will also have a 64-megapixel camera.

