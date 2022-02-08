Motorola to Launch New 'Edge' Smartphone in India on February 24

Motorola has confirmed the launch of a new ‘Edge’ series smartphone globally and in India on February 24. The official announcement was made on the company’s social media channels, though specification-wise information remains unclear. The announcement comes days after 91Mobiles claimed the launch of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in February. It is likely that the phone in question is indeed the Moto Edge 30 Pro that is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30. Interestingly, the Moto Edge X30 that is already available in China was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database.

If the speculations are accurate, we can expect the Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone to feature a large 6.7-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 576Hz touch sampling rate.

The screen also supports HDR10+ for rich contrast and has a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. For security, the phone might carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Moto Edge 30 Pro may get the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. The rear cameras come inside a distinct pill-shaped module that also houses the LED flash. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary OV50A40 sensor with f/1.88 aperture, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, the Moto X30 comes with a 60-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats that may also feature on Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Other features that we might see on Moto Edge 30 Pro include a water-repellent design, Android 12, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth 5.2. The phone may also carry a large 5,000mAh battery with 68W charging.

Currently, the Snapdragon 870 5G-powered Moto Edge 20 Pro costs Rs 34,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) in India. The Moto Edge X30 debuted with a starting price tag of CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 38,000) for the same storage variant.

