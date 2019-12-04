Motorola to Make Premium Smartphones in 2020 Featuring 5G, Flagship Processors

It has been a couple of years now that Motorola hasn’t come up with a flagship Android smartphone. However, the company announced that it will be back in the market with a new flagship smartphone next year. During the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii, the company announced that it will be introducing premium 5G phones beginning 2020. Sergio Buniac, Motorola Mobility president, said in the conference, “Thanks to the new technologies announced today, we'll have new premium products to announce in early 2020.”

With the premium flagship phones, the company will also use the high-end Snapdragon 765. It is expected that the devices might be launched in the first half of the next year. This, in turn, also means that Motorola will be coming up with 5G phones. This year, in November, the company launched the foldable Razr launch in November, already putting a foot forward in the market. While the smartphone might support a midrange processor compared to 2019’s best and fastest phones, it is definitely a step forward when it comes to design and overall concept. The phone is expected to arrive in India in January next year.

According to reports, Motorola also made an announcement declaring that the company has gained profit for five consecutive quarters. The company feels that its ‘competitive phones at prices far below the typical cost of flagships’ has proved beneficial to Motorola’s business.

