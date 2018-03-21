English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Motorola to Open 100 'Moto Hubs' in Karnataka
Motorola to open 100 "Moto Hubs" in Karnataka where customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices,
Motorola to Open 100 'Moto Hubs' in Karnataka (Image: News18.com)
Motorola India today announced 100 new ‘Moto Hubs’ in Karnataka, across the top 8 cities with a focus of strengthening retail presence in the southern region. Customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched "Moto Z2 Force" and "Moto X4" smartphones.
Motorola has been aggressively increasing its retail presence in South India; a market that has witnessed significant growth in the recent past. According to GFK, Karnataka is the second biggest smartphone market in the state in India with over 6 lakh smartphones sold every month, thus contributing 8% of the total smartphones sold in India. Bengaluru further contributes 50% of the total smartphones sold in Karnataka and Motorola is amongst the top 5 brands in the city.
As part of the strategy to consolidate its retail presence across the country, Motorola, earlier this month announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai and 25 Moto Hub stores in Kolkata. Furthermore, in January 2018, Motorola had announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi. Motorola has also collaborated with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.
All Moto Hub stores house the entire portfolio of Motorola devices, including moto e4, moto e4 plus, moto c, moto c plus, moto g families including moto g5s plus, moto g5s, moto g5 plus and moto g5 as well as moto z franchise and motomods along with Motorola accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, moto shells and covers the company said in statement.
